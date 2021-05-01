Of the three former NC State football players that entered the draft, just one was selected: defensive tackle Alim McNeill, a day-two selection. Tight end Cary Angeline and offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe were both signed after the draft ended.
McNeill was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the eighth pick of the third round, the 72nd overall selection. One of the top defensive linemen in the draft, McNeill was the third defensive tackle to come off the board as the Lions were intent on rebuilding their trenches.
He leaves Raleigh after stellar sophomore and junior seasons in which he was a force in the middle of the line. Described as raw, given how relatively new to the position McNeill is, it may take some time for him to develop into a starter, but Lions executives already have a vision for how he can contribute to the team.
“Alim is another one -- for a big nose tackle that’s powerful at the point of attack, he has a lot of upside,” said Lions general manager Brad Holmes after day two of the draft. “He has quickness, he has the ability to do things inside in sub-nickel stuff. He has some upside as a rusher, as well.”
Though Angeline went undrafted, he was quickly signed by the Arizona Cardinals while Sculthorpe found his professional start as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Angeline and Sculthorpe both had quiet careers relative to their ability, with Angeline putting up a little over 400 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his final year at State. Sculthorpe started every game in 2020, anchoring an offensive line that dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season.
After the draft, the Wolfpack now has 27 Pack Pros on NFL rosters.