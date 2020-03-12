Freshman Makenzie Sheffield will be heading to Lexington, Kentucky, for the NCAA Championship. She will compete in the air rifle event held on Sunday, March 14 along with three other athletes.
Sheffield marks the fourth time in the past five years that an individual has represented NC State at the championship. This year, she is the only athlete from an ACC school.
"We are so excited to have Makenzie representing the Wolfpack at the NCAA Championships," head coach Emily Holsopple told NC State athletics. “She has worked so hard this year and progressed tremendously to earn her spot on the big stage. It is a huge accomplishment, especially from a freshman. We look forward to the match and know it's only the beginning for her and the program.”
As a Freshman, she has had a great year with air rifle, with her highest score being 593, which she achieved at West Virginia. On Feb. 22, she scored a 592 during the NCAA qualifiers, giving her the final push to individually represent the Pack.
Sheffield consistently hit above 580 all throughout the season, showing a very high level of performance. She averaged a 585 and her 593 is the highest on the team.
“She is a competitor through and through that always puts every ounce of herself into everything she does.” said Holsopple. “Her grit and determination are sure to be a perfect match for NCAA shooting."