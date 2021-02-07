Nonconference play ended with mixed results this weekend for the NC State men’s tennis team. The No. 16 Wolfpack got a 6-1 victory over UNC-Charlotte to start the weekend but struggled when it visited No. 10 Tennessee as it was bested by the Volunteers 4-0.
While NC State did get back in the win column, it certainly was looking to get over the hump and pick up its first ranked victory of the season. After the loss to Tennessee, the Pack fell to 0-3 on the season against ranked teams.
The Wolfpack got off to a good start in its match against Charlotte when it swept doubles play. The No. 23 pair of fifth-year Alexis Galarneau and senior Robert Turzak finished up quickly as it won its doubles set 6-1. Junior Yannai Barkai and junior Rafa Izquierdo Luque won their match 6-2 shortly after to secure the doubles point for the Pack.
The Pack won just as convincingly in singles play as it had in doubles. No. 7 Galarneau was the first to finish his match, in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Izquierdo Luque also won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. This put the Wolfpack up 3-0 and within one point of victory.
It took three sets, but sophomore Robin Catry got better throughout his match. After dropping the first set, he won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and secured a Wolfpack victory.
NC State hoped to finish the weekend with a pair of wins when it traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, but the Volunteers had other ideas. The Wolfpack couldn’t get anything going in doubles play, as it dropped all three doubles matches. Catry and senior Tadas Babelis came closer to victory than any other pair but still fell 6-4. The poor doubles results put the Pack in the hole early, trailing 1-0.
The struggles for the Pack continued into singles play, as the Wolfpack was unable to pick up a point in the match. The Pack fell in straight sets in all three matches that were completed. Garlarneau was able to win a set in his match, but it was the only set that any member of the team won all day.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a pair of ACC matches to start conference play. It will take on Louisville and Notre Dame at home next weekend.