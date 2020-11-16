The NC State offense put up another high scoring performance, collecting 38 points against Florida State, sealing a 38-22 victory. NC State (5-3) has put up multiple high-scoring games, with six games over 28 points. Here is how each position did against a tough Seminoles’ defense.
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman was behind center for the day, with no appearance from freshman Ben Finley. Hockman had a good performance, throwing 265 passing yards and three touchdowns. Hockman also completed 24 out of 34 passes with only one interception.
A solid performance in the air, but Hockman also contributed on the ground. He ran five times, one of which was a 4-yard rushing touchdown toward the end of the first half. Hockman is starting to really find his rhythm late in the season, and it will be needed against a ranked Liberty team this coming weekend.
Grade: A-
Running backs
Sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. took most of the carries for the Pack, with 17 and 10 attempts, respectively. Knight had a total of 94 yards, including an 18-yard rushing touchdown to open the second half. Person only had 18 yards, a significant decrease from his performance against Miami, where he gathered 79 yards.
Nonetheless, the running game was there for these two star running backs, and they were able to keep the chains moving and keep the Seminoles on their toes.
Grade: B
Wide Receivers
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas had a wonderful game on the receiving side of the ball. He caught 11 passes for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns. Thomas was consistently targeted throughout the game and became a reliable receiver for Hockman.
Senior Emeka Emezie is another star wide receiver for the Pack, but he only received four passes. However, he caught the first touchdown of the game via a 21-yard pass, the lone score for the first quarter. The wide receiver position combined with Hockman’s solid play allowed for a looming threat in the air.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
The offensive line only allowed one sack for a 10-yard loss. The offensive line has gotten much better this season, after allowing three sacks against UNC, who lost to Florida State. They also protected the quarterback and opened up holes for Knight and Person, which helped gain yardage up the field.
Grade: B+