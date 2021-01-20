The 2020 NFL campaign saw multiple former NC State players find their grove at the highest level. Whether it was posting career numbers or beginning to establish themself as prominent role-fillers, former members of Pack football certainly saw success during the season.
Both Bradley Chubb and Nyheim Hines had down years in 2019 and both looked to reestablish themselves in the 2020 season. Having done so could solidify their futures with their respective teams, keeping them in the league for years to come. Let’s take a deeper look at how each player performed this season.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines, a former Wolfpack standout turned Colt, is coming off a career year in the NFL in which he managed to post a career high in both rushing and receiving yards. Finishing his 2020 regular season campaign with 89 rushes for 380 yards along with 63 receptions for 482 yards, Hines proved to be capable of filling an important role for a Colts roster that made the playoffs.
His season numbers are obviously not that of an All-Pro or Pro Bowl player, but that isn't what the Colts need Hines to be. Instead, he serves as the perfect complement to rookie sensation Jonathan Taylor. It has been made clear, up to this point in his career, that Hines was never destined for a lead back role in Indianapolis, averaging 4.7 carries and 3.5 receptions per game over his three seasons as a pro.
After his game saw a considerable decline from his rookie year to his sophomore season in the league, Hines was able to get back on track under the new Philip Rivers-operated offense. It was in this offense that he was able to not only regain a portion of his rookie self but rather exceed what he had accomplished previously.
With the news that Rivers will retire, it remains to be seen if Hines can continue to replicate prior success in an ever-changing system. Fortunately, he has earned the ability to try through promising play in the first three years of his career and a bounce-back performance in 2020.
It will be interesting to see what direction the Colts choose to go in this offseason now that Rivers has decided to hang up the cleats for good. Hines will obviously benefit from a quarterback who is as comfortable with the check-down ball as Rivers has come to be in the later stage of his career. With an expansive free-agent class at the quarterback position, the Colts will not be short of options.
Hines’ playing time could also depend on the continued development of Taylor, who served as more of a power back in his rookie season. Hines really thrives and provides the most use as a pass-catching back. This could put his roster spot in jeopardy should Taylor become more comfortable in the passing game in the offseason with whatever quarterback is at the helm of the 2021 Colts offense.
Bradley Chubb, defensive end, Denver Broncos
Drafted in 2018, Chubb was brought into Denver to create one of the more terrifying pass rushes in the league. The idea of trying to escape Von Miller coming at them at full speed only to be met by the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Wolfpack standout struck fear into the hearts of quarterbacks around the league. Unfortunately for Denver, this can only happen when both options are healthy, which has proved to be a little complicated.
In his rookie campaign, it looked like Chubb was certainly up next in Denver, posting 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 60 combined tackles in 16 games started. It was during his sophomore year where he was hurt in only the fourth game, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.
The expectations for Chubb returning this season were certainly not as high as they were when he first entered the league, but management and fans in Denver were hopeful he could at least help take the pressure off Von Miller and begin the climb back to his play from his rookie season.
That did not go according to plan, however, with Miller suffering a season-ending injury before Denver’s first game. This seemingly freak injury greatly increased the expectations set on Chubb’s comeback season, forcing him to step into a primary pass-rushing role at defensive end.
Through 14 games started this season, Chubb managed to record 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 42 combined tackles. The drop-off in his stats can be attributed to a position switch from left outside linebacker, which he played in his rookie season, to his current defensive end role.
Chubb had a fantastic season in his return from the 2019 injury, even managing to make his first career Pro Bowl in a season where he certainly had room for improvement. The encouraging season stat line for Chubb will help his case as Denver decides whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.
It will be interesting to see how Denver approaches this coming offseason; however, Chubb’s roster spot is not in any jeopardy. It likely never was, regardless of his ACL injury, with Denver trying to get the most out of its No. 5 pick from a couple of years ago.
The Broncos could decide to reshape their defense without Miller, who Denver is able to part ways with this offseason. If that were to happen, Chubb will have to take yet another step up in his play to replace the certain soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer.
Both Hines and Chubb have made their cases for remaining integral parts of their teams’ respective future plans. With both players having career years in the league, it seems the future is bright for the Wolfpack products.