The NC State men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Virginia Beach Challenge on Monday, Feb. 1 and posted marks that are among some of the best in program history, the ACC and the country.
Highlighting the day’s individual performances was graduate distance runner Elly Henes, who won first place in the women’s 3000m and finished second in the 5000m just hours later. Her 3000m time of 9:03.46 was a personal best, as well as the second-best time in program history, third best in the country and best in the ACC.
At today's Virginia Beach Invitational, @Wolfpack_TF's Elly Henes ran a 9:03.43 3,000m and then a 15:49.96 5,000m just over two hours later. https://t.co/zcGMQUJDg6— Fast Women (@fast_women) February 1, 2021
Also in the 5000m, junior Hannah Steelman finished in first place, while sophomore Kelsey Chmiel won third place. Junior Savannah Shaw finished in third place in the 3000m.
In sprints, the Pack took the top two spots in the men’s 60m hurdles race as junior Cameron Murray won and sophomore Joshua Brockman finished in second. The Pack also took spots two and three in the women’s 60m hurdles race as sophomore Akira Rhodes finished second and sophomore Ally Henson finished third. Freshman Mia D’Ambrosio took third place in the women’s 200m.
In jumps, senior Von Douglas tied for first place and sophomore Chris Alexander took third in the men’s long jump. Alexander also finished in first place in the triple jump, while sophomore Jirah Sidberry took third in the women’s long jump.
In throws, junior Kayla Beasley took second place in shot put.
In all, NC State saw 14 new personal bests and Henes, Alexander, Steelman and Chmiel each had performances that were among the best in the ACC, program history and the country.
Next, NC State travels to Clemson, South Carolina for the Tiger Paw Invite from Feb. 12-13.