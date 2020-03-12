On Thursday morning, NC State Athletics announced attendance at home athletic events would be limited to essential personnel, student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials, credentialed media, broadcast partners, and limited family members and guests according to a press release. As such, the events are closed to the general public.
"We are committed to following the leadership and direction of our campus, and taking the measures we feel are responsible given all of the information available to us," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in the press release.
The first events impacted by this change will be baseball’s weekend series against Boston College beginning on Friday and the men’s tennis Friday doubleheader against Boston College and UNC-Greensboro.
Athletics stated in the release that teams competing on the road, including men’s basketball’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal against Duke on Thursday, will go ahead as planned. In addition to men’s basketball, softball, gymnastics and men’s tennis compete on the road this weekend and will be traveling by bus.
The release also noted that this is an evolving situation and information is subject to change as new developments occur.