The NC State women’s soccer team maintained its unbeaten record to start the spring season, beating VCU 2-0 on Sunday, Feb. 28, in the team’s first road game.
The Wolfpack (4-0-1) and the Rams (3-1-1) both entered the game unbeaten and Sunday’s contest was set to be both squads’ toughest competition so far this season.
Although the Wolfpack was the more dominant of the two sides in the first half, outshooting VCU 6-2, the Rams took a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of a 44th minute Anna Bagley header. Five of the Wolfpack’s six first-half shots found the target with one even beating the keeper before being cleared off the line.
Continuing its freeflow attacking, the Wolfpack put up seven more shots in the second half, with one eventually breaking through in the 63rd minute as senior midfielder Mikhail Johnson scored for the first time since her freshman year.
Sophomore forward Jameese Joseph cut the ball back to Johnson at the penalty spot and Johnson took a good touch to get herself some pace before putting it into the bottom corner.
The VCU win was just the second start of Johnson’s career with the senior earning her first start in the Wolfpack’s 0-0 draw with UNC-Greensboro. In both games, Johnson has played alongside sophomore midfielder Jaiden Thomas at the base of the Pack’s midfield and looked very good, earning praise from her coach after the UNCG game.
Joseph provided the assist again on the winner, playing it to freshman defender Cara Elmendorf who put it away for the first goal of her NC State career.
Elmendorf is one of three freshmen who are getting to see a lot of playing time this spring. With goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta and forward Mia Vaughan, both of whom have started each of the Wolfpack’s five games so far this season, being the other two Elmendorf has played the least of the trio but has seen some solid minutes up top, coming off the bench in four of the games and starting against Campbell.
With a solid left foot and an ability to take set pieces, Elmendorf is proving to be a valuable asset off the bench, especially with the limited squad NC State currently has.
The Wolfpack’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, against Wake Forest so the Pack will have a few weeks off before its next game unless the team adds another to its schedule.