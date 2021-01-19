NC State wrestling is, predictably, off to a perfect start to its season. The No. 4 team in the country will have its mettle tested as the season continues, so let’s take a look at what we’ve learned about it thus far:
Lack of nonconference plays a non-factor
Of the team’s three wins so far this season, two came against common opponents from 2020 in Appalachian State and Virginia. In 2020, NC State defeated the teams 24-12 and 28-9, respectively, while the 2021 edition defeated them 24-12 and 23-9. In whole, it seems the Wolfpack hasn’t missed a beat despite not facing its usual 10-dual nonconference schedule. Much of that likely has to do with the amount of experience on the roster. Of the 10 starters, five are on their last year of eligibility and four others are returning starters. Only true freshman Ed Scott came into the season lacking starting experience.
True freshmen impress
Freshmen generally don’t start out of the gate for any program, let alone one of the top teams in the nation, but the Wolfpack needed someone to step up at 149 pounds, and Ed Scott has proven he’s the guy at that weight. Scott now has three dual bouts under his belt and is 2-1. His lone loss was to a top-10 opponent, and both wins came with bonus points, including a pin.
Outside of Scott, two other rookies have made an impact for NC State in Ryan Jack and Donald Cates. Cates started when NC State took on Gardner-Webb and edged out Rodrick Mosley in overtime, while Jack wrestled Virginia’s No. 13 Louie Hayes and kept things close in a 11-6 loss.
While head coach Pat Popolizio’s 2020 recruiting class was highly touted, it’s still impressive that they’re performing this well this early in their careers, and it bodes well for the future of this program.
Nick Reenan’s return
Coming into this season, 197 pounds was a major question mark after both redshirt senior Nick Reenan and junior Tyrie Houghton struggled in their time on the mat in 2019. In Reenan’s case, he was fighting through injuries, so there was still potential for him to be a difference-maker, and so far it looks like he’s returned to form. He’s undefeated against unranked opponents thus far, but more importantly, he held No. 3 Jay Aiello to just two points in a low-scoring loss at Virginia.
He isn’t ranked at his weight right now, but I expect Reenan will have a number by his name come the end of this season. He’s got another chance to prove himself this week against No. 5 Nino Bonaccorsi.
Thomas Bullard struggling
On a more dour note, redshirt senior Thomas Bullard has fallen to a No. 17 ranking, dropping 10 spots in the past two weeks after two straight losses. Bullard missed the first match of the season, so he may be dealing with an injury, or it could just be issues getting reacclimated. Either way, he’s in need of a confidence boost.
Looking ahead
NC State has three straight top-15 teams on the docket as it hosts No. 12 Pitt this weekend before traveling to No. 13 UNC and No. 8 Virginia Tech. Though it went 3-0 against those opponents last year, two were decided by a single bout, so the Wolfpack has a serious challenge coming to prove it’s still the top team in the ACC and worthy of a three-peat.