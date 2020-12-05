The NC State men’s basketball team’s game against UConn scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test result from NC State, according to a press release from the team.
According to the statement, a member of NC State’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday night. The team had no positive results when it faced off against UMass Lowell at Mohegan Sun Arena, CT on Thursday, Dec. 3. This would have been the team’s second straight game in the “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun.
“In accordance with NCAA protocols, the team tested again Friday morning, 24 hours prior to the matchup with UConn scheduled for Saturday,” the statement reads. “Upon determination of the positive test result, the game against the Huskies was canceled.”
According to the team, NC State will update its future status when the party returns to Raleigh. If the program follows suit with NCAA guidelines following a positive test, it would mean a 14-day shutdown of team activities.
As of now, the team is scheduled to play Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge; Florida Atlantic; Louisville, its ACC opener; and Campbell in that time frame, all of which would be subject to change.
This is the second cancellation the NC State men’s basketball team has faced this week, with its game against William & Mary canceled on Monday, Nov. 30 due to positive COVID-19 results within the Tribe program.