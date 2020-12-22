The ACC revealed its end-of-year ACC teams on Dec. 22, with NC State receiving six selections. Four other Pack players collected honorable mentions. The team’s 10 total selections are more than double the four it received in 2019.
Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson were the team’s lone first-team selections. Neither was picked in the preseason to make the first team.
McNeill, who’s heading to the NFL after this season, is one of the top defensive tackles in the country while Wilson led the ACC in tackles. NC State recognized Wilson as its most valuable player earlier this week.
“He’s a freak athlete, one of the best athletes on our team,” said junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. “He just plays with a motor that doesn’t stop. His effort, play in and play out, it’s just amazing to watch. It’s amazing to play with. I’m thankful for him every day because I know exactly what I’m going to get out of him every day, and that’s everything he’s got.”
Sophomore running back Zonovan Knight made the third team offense along with sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, while Thayer Thomas is on the third team as a specialist. Thomas’ 11 yard punt return average on punts was the second best average in the ACC.
Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, redshirt senior tight end Cary Angeline, Moore and junior kicker Chris Dunn all received enough votes to make the honorable mention list. Angeline’s six touchdown receptions are tied for fifth most in the conference while Moore was sixth in the league in total tackles. This is Angeline’s second straight honorable mention.
“I think we’re trending in the right direction for sure,” Ekwonu said. “It’s really exciting, all the guys recognized. That was a personal goal of mine this year, was to be recognized All-ACC. I think it’s all up from here and hopefully next year we get some more of those guys on the list.”