With three new squads entering the top 25 in week nine, the college football landscape may not look very stable at first glance. However, there is enough predictability in these three games to make some easy picks.
No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia (-3.5) (Total: 45.5)
The eye-catcher here is an unranked West Virginia team being favored by 3.5 points against the 16th-ranked Wildcats. Kansas State’s only loss this season was to Arkansas State in week two, but the Wildcats have rattled off four consecutive wins since then, including an upset of the then-No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in week four.
The season has been less straightforward for the Mountaineers. After trouncing Eastern Kentucky in its season opener, West Virginia lost to now-No. 6 Oklahoma State. Following a win in double-overtime against a struggling Baylor squad, the Mountaineers split the next two games, with a win over Kansas and a loss to Texas Tech, bringing their record to 3-2 on the season.
With a lackluster West Virginia as their opponent, the Wildcats should be able to easily cover the 3.5 point spread. Additionally, the over/under of 45.5 is surprisingly low for two teams scoring over 30 points per game and surrendering over 20 points per game, so taking the over here would also be a good pick.
Pick: No. 16 Kansas State +3.5
No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-2.5) at Georgia State (Total: 61.5)
This game features two high-octane offenses, each averaging over 35 points per game. Given the observable prowess of each with the ball, this game will be decided on the defensive side of the field.
The Chanticleers have certainly earned their spot in the top 25 with an upset over then-No. 21 Louisiana, which put Coastal Carolina at 4-0 on the year, and a win over Georgia Southern last week to remain undefeated.
The Georgia State Panthers have played comparatively worse so far. The Panthers, unlike the Chanticleers, lost their matchup against Louisiana to start the season, even if the game did go to overtime. Georgia State also fell to Arkansas State in week seven, a team that Coastal Carolina beat by 29 points just 12 days prior.
Additionally, the Panthers have had a tough time defending the pass so far this season, giving up 368.3 yards per game through the air alone. This is a favorable matchup for Coastal Carolina, whose offense leans towards the passing side, so the Chanticleers should have no problem beating the spread.
Pick: No. 20 Coastal Carolina -2.5
Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (-31.5) (Total: 61)
Though the No. 1 Tigers will mostly likely dominate this game, there still is an interesting prediction to be made on the total.
Clemson has scored at least 40 points in each of its last five games, putting its points per game average at 48.2. Boston College will be no pushover either, as the Eagles come into this matchup with a 4-2 record and averaging 27.5 points scored per game.
The Tigers and the Eagles have faced a common opponent in Georgia Tech, with the teams scoring 73 and 48 points, respectively, against the Yellow Jackets. Since both games occurred in the past two weeks, they are a nice measurement of how well each team is performing.
Since both Clemson and Boston College won their offense-heavy matchups, it is safe to say the two clubs are capable of putting large numbers on the scoreboard. Even with Clemson being favored by 31.5, the Tigers have shown they can make up that 61 point total almost by themselves, so the over should be a safe pick for this game.
Pick: Over 61
Last week, staff writer Will Thornhill posted an 0-3 record, as Missouri and Kentucky both lost as the favorite, and NC State was unable to stick close to North Carolina.
2020 Wolfpack Wager Record: 5-10
Will Thornhill: 1-5
Camden Speight: 3-3
Andy Mayer: 1-2
Disclaimer: Gambling is a form of entertainment and can become addictive. If you think you have developed a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.