North Carolina FC picked up its third win of the season on Wednesday evening, ending its three-game losing streak with a 2-1 road win over Birmingham Legion FC.
Things got dicey for NCFC in the dying moments of the game as Birmingham was given a controversial penalty in stoppage time. Sam Brotherton was called for a handball to give the penalty, but it appeared the defender had his arm tucked in at his side. Neco Brett stepped up to take the penalty for Birmingham but NCFC goalkeeper Alex Tambakis guessed correctly, diving to his right to save the penalty and earn NCFC all three points.
Entering Wednesday’s game, NCFC had gone over 300 minutes without scoring, having been shutout in each of its last three games. Against Birmingham however, it took Nazmi Albadawi just 24 minutes to give NCFC the lead as the former NC State midfielder’s shot from the top of the box took a deflection on its way into the back of the net.
.@NazmiAlbadawi is 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧.#BHMvNC | https://t.co/wcWigH5vfK pic.twitter.com/oqlkDS2GWf— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) September 3, 2020
NCFC was able to keep the lead going into the break but the hosts brought things level in the 59th minute through Prosper Kasim. The game did not stay tied for long though as minutes later, Dre Fortune was brought down in the Birmingham box. Fortune was able to convert from the spot, restoring NCFC’s one-goal lead.
After starting the restart promisingly with two wins and a draw from its first three games, NCFC struggled in its next three, losing to Birmingham, Charleston and Charlotte by a combined score of 6-0.
NCFC entered Wednesday’s in third place in Group G, trailing second-place Charlotte by five points and first-place Birmingham by 14. With just the top two teams in the group advancing to the playoffs and half the regular season now in the books for NCFC, every point is crucial.
While NCFC does still trail Charlotte after picking up all three against Birmingham, it does have two games in hand on the other North Carolina-based club.
NCFC will not have to wait long to try and make up ground on Charlotte with the team heading to the Queen City, or rather, just outside of it to Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, on Saturday to take on the Independence in the second of the two sides’ four meetings this season.