The NC State baseball team completed a three-game sweep of the then-No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels this past weekend, its first ACC series win of the season. Despite this newfound success, the Pack’s true test lies in how it handles its next few series opponents.
Clemson
NC State’s next full series is a three-game homestand against the Clemson Tigers. The Tigers currently sit at a 12-10 record, but they have won five of their last six ACC games, including a sweep on the road at Boston College, but the Pack will not face the same kind of opponent as UNC-Greensboro.
Both the Spartans and the Tigers are on the upswing at this point in the season, but unlike UNCG, Clemson can thrive on an elite bullpen staff to make up for its shortcomings in the starting rotation that posts three ERAs above 5.00. Though the Tigers are also swinging the bat well, as evidenced by scoring a total of 30 runs in its series against Boston College, the Wolfpack will have to capitalize on Clemson’s shaky 3-4 away record and subpar starting rotation to keep its season turnaround rolling.
Boston College
A home game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers separates NC State’s series with Clemson and Boston College, but the Pack should have no trouble disposing of a mediocre Mountaineer squad that will be on the heels of a tough Sun Belt Conference series at Coastal Carolina. That being said, State should not take winning as a given against App State or Boston College, especially since the Eagles have a knack for defeating quality opponents.
Boston College notched series wins against then-No. 11 Duke and then-No. 25 Auburn early in the season and went toe-to-toe with then-No. 15 North Carolina in a 5-4 loss in the series rubber match on March 21. Granted, the Eagles have had their ups and downs, including getting swept by the aforementioned Clemson Tigers in its most recent series, but the Wolfpack needs to be prepared to play nine full innings against the Eagles.
No. 12 Notre Dame
A one-off home game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies separates NC State’s trips to Boston College and Notre Dame, but the Pack should have no trouble disposing of the 7-17 Aggies. NC State’s next real test comes in the form of the Fighting Irish, who currently sit at second in the Atlantic division with a 10-4 ACC record. Notre Dame can swing the bat as well as get things done from the mound, as it sits at third in the ACC in home runs per game and opposing batting average.
These particular stats also reveal the Wolfpack’s path to success against the Irish, as it places first and 13th in these categories, respectively. If NC State can keep up its home run pace and drastically improve its pitching and defense, then it can feasibly maintain its newfound momentum late into the season.
NC State has its work cut out for it as far as building its resume for the postseason, but playing well in these next few series will go a long way toward building momentum down the stretch. The Pack will need all the momentum it can get late in the season as three of its last four series before the conference tournament will come against ranked opponents.