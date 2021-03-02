The No. 16 NC State men's tennis team (5-4, 3-1 ACC) will have a full month of March matchups. The team will play a total of eight matches, with five in conference play. Having picked up its third ACC win of the season against Virginia Tech in February, the Pack will look to build upon its record and rise back up through the rankings.
Vs. No. 2 Baylor - March 2
Baylor is currently 14-2 overall, having only lost to then-No. 2 UNC-Chapel Hill and then-No. 3 TCU. Despite its two losses, Baylor has four victories over ranked opponents and is on a three-match winning streak. Baylor will surely be heading into the start of the week fired up.
At Boston College - March 5
Historically, NC State has fared well against Boston College, going 14-0 all time. The Eagles have dropped its last four consecutive ACC matches to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville and, most recently, Notre Dame. This looks like a match the Pack should be favored to win as the Eagles are currently 0-4 overall.
Vs. Florida State - March 12
These teams last met in 2019 when NC State beat the Seminoles 4-1. Florida State recently swept Tennessee Tech in a double header, finishing both matches with scores of 4-3 and 6-1. With two more conference opponents left to play before NC State, the Seminoles will be looking to pick up another ACC win after a 4-3 loss to both Clemson and Georgia Tech in late February.
Vs. Miami - March 13
In its last matchup in 2019, the Pack took home a 4-2 victory. Currently 2-0 in the ACC, the Hurricanes have a few more conference opponents to face before heading to Raleigh. Miami most recently fell to nonconference opponent Florida Gulf Coast 4-3. With an overall 3-3 record, the Hurricanes are looking to build upon their record and secure another ACC win.
Vs. Presbyterian - March 16
NC State and Presbyterian have never played each other. However, Presbyterian has enjoyed recent wins against Mercer and Chattanooga. Like many teams in the 2021 season, Presbyterian has had a rocky schedule so far, with its early matches against Limestone, Georgia Southern and Stetson all having been canceled. As another nonconference opponent, this should be a match where the Pack is favored.
At South Carolina - March 20
The Gamecocks took home a 6-1 win over NC State in their last matchup in 2019. South Carolina has been having a solid season, as it is currently 7-3 overall and has two wins over ranked opponents, Duke and Alabama. Coming off its most recent 4-1 SEC road win against LSU, the Gamecocks should have momentum as they return home to take on the Pack down the road.
At Georgia Tech - March 26
Georgia Tech might pose a bit of a challenge this season for the Pack. In their last matchup, Georgia Tech defeated the Pack 4-0. However, the Yellow Jackets are coming off a two-match losing streak and have a few conference opponents to play on the road before taking on NC State.
At Clemson - March 28
The Pack will play its final match of March against Clemson on the road. NC State last took home the victory over the Tigers 4-0. Clemson is currently 5-6, having now lost its third straight match since mid-February. Having taken down the Tigers on the road before, the Pack looks to be in a good position to repeat that performance as it again travels to South Carolina.