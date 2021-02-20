The No. 10 NC State women’s tennis team continued its hot streak Saturday, Feb. 20 by sweeping Wake Forest 7-0. The Wolfpack has now outscored its opponents 30-2 in its last five matches. This includes dominant wins over then-No. 21 Tennessee and then-No. 18 UCF.
Not much went wrong for the Wolfpack (6-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday and doubles play was no exception. The No. 2-ranked duo of fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith got the Pack off to a good start by taking its doubles set 6-4.
No. 16 senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami won their doubles set next and secured the point for NC State. This gave the Wolfpack the early 1-0 lead before heading into singles play. The duo of freshman Amelia Rajecki and sophomore Lana Mavor also won its match 6-3.
The Wolfpack’s singles matches went just as smoothly as its doubles matches. Rogers was the first to finish her singles match; Facing off against the No. 21 singles player in the nation, Carolyn Campana, Rogers battled to a close 7-5 first-set win, but cruised to a 6-1 second-set victory to put the NC State up 2-0 over Wake Forest.
Daniel and senior Lexi Keberle were the next players to finish singles matches. Daniel played a match similar to Rogers; She won a close first set before taking control late and picking up the 7-5, 6-3 win. This put the Pack one win away from victory over Wake Forest, and although it took a second-set tiebreaker, Keberle held on for a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory, clinching the match for the Pack.
NC State kept rolling through singles play despite having clinched victory, taking the final three singles matches. Rajecki, Reami and Smith all won three-set singles matches. This gave the Wolfpack its third shutout victory of the season and some momentum heading into what should be a competitive weekend of ACC play coming up.
With its first ACC victory under its belt, the Pack will continue conference play next weekend with a pair of road matches. It will take on its highest-ranked opponent of its season, No. 6 Florida State, on Friday, Feb. 26 before heading to Coral Gables, Florida, for a matchup on Sunday, Feb. 28, against Miami.