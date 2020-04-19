Redshirt senior guard C.J. Bryce led the Wolfpack men’s basketball team this season in points per game with 12.8 and rebounds per game with 6.2, in what was arguably his best season to date. The 6-foot-5 guard, however, did not get to carry his strong regular season performance over to the postseason as the ACC and the NCAA tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19.
The 2018-19 season was the first time Bryce appeared for the Pack after transferring from UNC-Wilmington as a redshirt junior. Bryce quickly made his mark for the Pack in his first season, starting in 35 out of 36 games and averaging 11.6 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.
In his two years at NC State, Bryce has been a model of consistency. He has stayed healthy and has started in 59 out of the 64 games he has played in during his time with the Pack. He had similar success and was also able to avoid injury during his time at UNCW before following the former Seahawk and now NC State coach Kevin Keatts to Raleigh.
Bryce’s speed, along with his height, allowed him to get to the rim and score seemingly with ease in his college career. He was also an amazingly efficient rebounder for his height, out rebounding 6-foot-10 power forward D.J. Funderburk and 6-foot-11 center Manny Bates. He also has quick hands on defense which allowed him to average over a steal a game during his career for the Pack.
This cut-short season could be the end of Bryce’s basketball career as he is not projected to be drafted in the NBA, but there are also plenty of opportunities overseas to continue playing basketball and many players opt to go that route.
Bryce’s only weakness in his game during his college career has been his ability to shoot from behind the arc. This lack of ability to shoot 3-pointers is also why he is not projected to make an NBA roster. During his college career, Bryce averaged only 2.7 3-point attempts per game and shot just 34.4%.
Even though Bryce has struggled from three, he has still been arguably the Pack’s most well-rounded player during his two seasons with the team. From scoring to rebounding to getting steals, Bryce has done it all. Despite the unfortunate ending to the season, he will always be remembered for his great performances during his time in Raleigh.