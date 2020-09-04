Former NC State baseball standout Chris Combs passed away Thursday morning after a five-year battle with ALS. He was 45 years old.
The power hitter/pitcher had his No. 26 honored by NC State baseball earlier this year, not only for his dominating presence on the field, but for his strong and inspiring courage off the diamond. No. 26 hangs on the wall under the scoreboard in right-center field.
Combs and his wife, Gena, founded Team Chris Combs with the goal to find a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease and have raised more than $4 million for research so far.
In his senior season, Combs was a Second-Team All-ACC selection and was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After his playing days, he worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years.
Combs is currently tied for fifth all-time in career home runs (42) and 10th in RBIs (159).
Current NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent coached Combs in his senior year in 1997.
"This is a sad day for all those that have watched and witnessed how Chris so courageously fought his battle against such a vicious and horrific opponent," Avent told NC State Athletics. "The remarkable thing as we all witnessed his fight is the dignity and courage Chris always displayed in front of his family and friends. ALS may have stripped him of his functional skills, but it never defeated his spirit or how hard he fought right until the bitter end.
"His legacy is cemented on the outfield wall, where he so gracefully roamed the outfield for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. However, his lasting legacy is that he will be remembered not only for how he played and lived, but the dignity, pride and courage that was constantly on display for these last four-and-a-half years.
"His fight may not have extended his life, but with the millions of dollars that he helped raise, it will hopefully save the lives of others."