Florida State (2-5, 1-5 ACC) currently sits near the bottom of the ACC rankings, licking its wounds from two major blowouts these last two weeks against Louisville and Pittsburgh. However, the team did take down then-No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill in a huge upset, proving its competitive spirit each week.
After a huge loss to Pittsburgh, Florida State will be looking to turn things around in a tough matchup with the NC State football team. Averaging no more than two touchdowns in the past two games, Florida State’s suffering on offense places them as an underdog in this matchup.
Florida State quarterbacks
Expect to see both James Blackman and Chubba Purdy fill the quarterback position for the Seminoles this week. Believe it or not, NC State and Florida State have very similar problems when it comes to quarterbacks, as both teams are struggling to find a consistent starter while avoiding injury.
Jordan Travis was originally named the starting quarterback for the majority of the 2020 season after an underwhelming performance from Blackman to start the year. But with Travis battling with injury and being removed from their last matchup, we can predict to see Blackman and Purdy on the field for the Seminoles, sharing playing time.
Blackman was brought in the last game against Pittsburgh, but automatically gave up the ball with an interception, prompting Purdy’s entrance into the game. Purdy finished going 12 for 21, with 38 yards and one interception.
Florida State running backs
Florida State has seen a lackluster rushing game this season, and that shouldn’t change when it takes on NC State, who has been decent at stopping the run.
The Seminoles have had a hole in their running back clan this year, after having to dismiss Khalan Laborn from the team this summer due to a “violation of team policy.” Laborn was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked running back in his recruiting class, a huge loss for the team.
Leading the Seminoles for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns has been Travis, but with his recent injury against Pittsburgh, this role needs to be filled by the running backs.
Leading the FSU running backs is sophomore La’Damian Webb, who saw a season high 109 yards this season in Florida State’s upset win against UNC. Since then, Webb has not had any stellar performances, but a strong performance from Webb will definitely help the team compete with the Wolfpack.
Florida State pass-catchers
Similar to its running backs, Florida State’s receivers have also seen an underwhelming string of games, as the Seminoles have struggled to put points on the scoreboard.
The leading receiver for the Seminoles has been junior Tamorrion Terry, who put 146 yards up against Notre Dame, before sitting out due to injury the next game. Terry made a slight return last week against Pitt with two catches, so it remains to be seen if Terry will be ready to make a full return this week against the Wolfpack. If Florida State wants to compete with NC State, Terry will need to grab some decent playing time this week.
Another leader for the Florida State offense has been junior Camren Mcdonald, who has averaged 11.3 yards for the season with a total of 248 yards, filling in for Terry the past two games as the top receiver.
Florida State O-line
Florida State’s blocking game has been on a downward trend recently, allowing seven sacks against Pitt to add to the team’s total sacks allowed this season, 25. The Seminole O-line will need to put up a strong front if they want to keep possession, as the NC State defense is a force to be reckoned with. With 21 sacks in total this season for the Wolfpack, do not be surprised to see the Seminole quarterbacks being taken down frequently this week.
NC State will take on Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Carter-Finley Stadium. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start, as the Wolfpack will work to turn around its two-game losing streak.