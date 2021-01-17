Reynolds Coliseum Logo

After renovation, the new court on Reynolds Coliseum features a large Mr. Wuf at center court and a brand new score board along with new courtside seats. Reynolds, which will now hold just over 5000 fans for games, or around 6000 for concerts. 

 Nicholas Faulkner

The NC State men’s basketball team’s game against Virginia, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The Wolfpack’s Jan. 16 game against Georgia Tech was also postponed due to a positive test.

The next scheduled game for the Wolfpack is its Jan. 23 trip to UNC-Chapel Hill. 

The postponement of the Virginia game marks the seventh game this season that has been canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within either the Wolfpack or its opponent’s programs this season.

Canceled: 

Nov. 30 vs. William & Mary

Dec. 5 vs. UConn

Dec. 9 vs. Michigan

Dec. 12 vs. Florida Atlantic

Postponed:

Dec. 16 vs. Louisville

Jan. 16 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia

