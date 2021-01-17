The NC State men’s basketball team’s game against Virginia, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Sunday, Jan. 17.
The Wolfpack’s Jan. 16 game against Georgia Tech was also postponed due to a positive test.
The next scheduled game for the Wolfpack is its Jan. 23 trip to UNC-Chapel Hill.
The postponement of the Virginia game marks the seventh game this season that has been canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within either the Wolfpack or its opponent’s programs this season.
Canceled:
Nov. 30 vs. William & Mary
Dec. 5 vs. UConn
Dec. 9 vs. Michigan
Dec. 12 vs. Florida Atlantic
Postponed:
Dec. 16 vs. Louisville
Jan. 16 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Virginia