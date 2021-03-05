NC State men’s tennis’ first road trip of ACC play went as well as the team could’ve hoped as the Wolfpack shutout Boston College 7-0 on Friday, March 5 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
This win does not come as a surprise, Boston College (0-5, 0-5 ACC) has been outscored 34-1 in it’s five matches. Nonetheless, it was good to see the Wolfpack (6-4, 4-1 ACC) continue what has been a good start to ACC play. It will need to keep it up if it wants to compete in the always tough ACC.
The Pack got out to an early lead in doubles play. Fifth-year Alexis Galarneau and senior Tadas Babelis were paired up for the first time this season, but that didn’t slow them down. They easily took their doubles set 6-2 and left the Pack one doubles set victory away from its first point of the match. Shortly after, sophomore Robin Catry and senior Collin Shick clinched the doubles point for the Wolfpack with another 6-2 victory.
With the doubles point in hand, NC State continued to dominate Boston College in singles play. Junior Rafa Izquierdo Luque was the first to finish his match, doing so with a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 victory. Two more quick victories followed shortly thereafter clinched victory for the Wolfpack. Sophomore Martins Rocens won his match 6-1, 6-4, and No. 7 Galarneau took his match 6-1, 6-2.
While some of the remaining matches were closer than the first three, the NC State never seemed in danger of even dropping a point to the Eagles. While every match won’t be this convincing a victory, the Wolfpack can relish in this one for the next couple of days as it won’t play again until next weekend.
The Pack is back at home next weekend when it will take on Florida State and Miami. On paper, neither team should pose a huge threat to NC State, but both sit at .500 on the season overall and have been competitive in tough matches.