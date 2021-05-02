The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team named NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent its manager for the 2021 season on Wednesday, April 28. This appointment marks Avent’s first time managing the Collegiate National Team and his third overall stint with the organization.
Avent is no stranger to managerial duties, as he recently won his 900th game while at the helm of NC State baseball with a victory over Appalachian State on April 6. Avent is also one of only 10 active coaches to notch 1,000 total career wins at the Division 1 level.
The winning tradition that Avent established at NC State has yielded prosperity for himself and the Wolfpack. The all-time winningest coach in NC State history was recognized as National Coach of the Year in 2003, a year before his first appearance with Team USA at the FISU World University Championships in 2004, where his squad won the gold medal. Avent also led the Wolfpack to a College World Series appearance in 2013, the program’s first since 1968.
The Wolfpack has also produced 10 Collegiate National Team players, including two MLB Pack Pros, namely Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, as well as a pair of San Francisco Giants prospects in catcher Patrick Bailey and shortstop Will Wilson.
Despite all these achievements, Avent is cognizant of the importance of his newfound role.
"Being selected to coach some of the best collegiate players in our great game is a special honor,” Avent said in a statement. “I've had the privilege to work alongside Eric Campbell in previous years and USA Baseball, under the superb leadership of Paul Seiler, is a well-run organization. I look forward to announcing our staff in the coming weeks before turning our attention to selecting the team that will get the opportunity to compete and represent our country this summer."
USA Baseball Collegiate National Team general manager Eric Campbell was eager to work with Avent again.
“Elliott and the NC State program have been incredibly generous in supporting all of our programs, and we are excited to have him once again working with the Collegiate National Team,” Campbell said in a statement.
The rest of the Team USA staff will be announced at a later date.