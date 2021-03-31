After facing two top five teams in No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Wake Forest in March, the Wolfpack men’s soccer team finished the month with a subpar but respectable 1-1-2 record, bringing its overall record to 3-8-2, 1-7-2 ACC.
With its last three games being within a one-goal margin, the Wolfpack has certainly left much to be desired as it enters the homestretch of this unusual two-part season, but will be looking to finish strong and end the season on a positive note with two important ACC matchups.
Vs. Duke, April 3
The Blue Devils and the Wolfpack met two times in the fall stretch of the 2020-21 season, so the squads should be quite familiar with the competition. In those matches, Sept. 26 and Oct. 9, Duke was able to get the better of the Wolfpack, winning both rather soundly. Since then, the Blue Devils have struggled, currently holding a 4-9-2 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in the ACC. Duke is coming off a resounding 3-1 win over Virginia, and it will be looking to carry that momentum when it visits Dail Soccer Field Saturday.
The Blue Devils are led by freshman forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who played a major role in the victory over Virginia, bagging a hat trick in the contest. Despite playing only seven games, Ulfarsson leads the team in shots on goal and co-leads the Blue Devils in goals scored with four. Alongside the freshman is senior forward Daniel Wright, who has played all 15 games for Duke and scored four goals as well.
Duke will most likely be represented in goal by junior goalkeeper Eliot Hamill, who started last week against Virginia. Hamill has played seven out of the 15 games for the Blue Devils but has been far and away the most productive keeper on the squad, making a team-high 27 saves.
Although it has picked up momentum recently, the Blue Devils will look to continue the fall theme of victory against the Wolfpack this weekend. The teams, both of whom have struggled this year, would love to put a local ACC rival victory on their name this season in their second-to-last matchup.
At Boston College, April 9
Boston College, which opted out of the fall session of the men’s soccer season, has only played four matches in the 2020-21 year, three of which came against top-10 ranked teams in Wake Forest, Clemson and Pitt. Right now, the Eagles are sitting at an overall and conference record of 1-3.
Although its record does not prove it, the Eagles are a well-coached and talented team. All of its losses have been within one goal, and the squad is eager to play after having no fall. The Eagles were able to achieve its first victory of the season in a 4-0 beatdown over Louisville, a team that thrashed the Wolfpack in March.
So far, the Eagles have been led by junior midfielder Kristofer Konradsson, who has bagged three goals and one assist in the four games played. Alongside Konradsson is fellow Icelander and sophomore forward Stefan Sigurdarson, who has three assists and two goals this season. Both have managed extremely impressive statistics, considering the small sample size.
In goal for Boston College is junior keeper Christian Garner, who has managed to play every minute of the season for the Eagles so far.
The Eagles take on Syracuse this weekend, April 4, which will give the Wolfpack a greater sample for its competition, one that is not to be taken lightly.
Both April matches present difficult challenges for a Wolfpack squad that has not been able to find a great footing this season. The NCAA Championships will be held all across the state of North Carolina following these matches, a competition which will most likely not feature the Wolfpack squad, as it looks to improve this offseason and retain some of its bright young stars.