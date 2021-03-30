The NC State baseball team exacted its revenge on the UNC-Greensboro Spartans with a 3-0 road victory on Tuesday, March 30. Freshman left-handed pitcher Chris Villaman (9.0 IP, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB) antagonized the Spartan lineup to the tune of a complete shutout in the low-scoring affair.
After stranding two runners on base in the top of the first, the Wolfpack (9-9, 4-8 ACC) drew first blood on the Spartans (13-11) in the top of the third inning. With one out and the bases loaded, junior left fielder Jonny Butler (1-1, RBI, 2 BB) sent a fly ball to left field that was caught deep enough to score junior first baseman Austin Murr on the sacrifice fly and put the Wolfpack ahead 1-0.
The Spartans threatened to answer quickly in the bottom of the frame as UNCG designated hitter Spencer Smith hit a leadoff double before advancing to third on a one-out wild pitch. Third baseman Matt Kemp then drew a walk to put runners at the corners, but Villaman induced a pop-up behind the plate for the second out and freshman shortstop Jose Torres (1-4, RBI) was in perfect position to catch a line drive to escape the jam.
Villaman was locked in from there on out, putting on a no-hit showcase from the fourth inning onward. His only allowed baserunners during this timeframe were two walks in two separate innings, so the Spartans could not manage to string any offense together as Villaman also notched all nine of his strikeouts after the third inning.
The Wolfpack mustered a couple of insurance runs for Villaman in the last two innings. With runners on first and second with one out, Torres delivered a sharp grounder through the left side of the infield that sent sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (1-4, 2B) home from second base to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
In the top of the ninth, sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik (1-4, 2 K) blasted a leadoff triple down the third-base line to put himself in scoring position. From there, a high chopper over the third baseman by junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett (1-4, SB) was enough to send Mensik home and extend the Pack’s lead to 3-0. Villaman completed his run of retiring his last 10 batters, including six via the strikeout, to finalize the result.
NC State returns home on Friday, April 2 to begin a series against the Clemson Tigers. Friday’s game will air on the ACC Network at 7 p.m.