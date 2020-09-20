The NC State men’s soccer team fell to UNC-Chapel Hill 1-0 for the first official exhibition of the season. This exhibition was postponed from Friday due to rain, and was rescheduled to Sunday in Chapel Hill.
The exhibition showed a few flaws on both sides of the field for the Pack. The Wolfpack only recorded four shots, one being on goal from junior forward Kuda Muskwe. The Tar Heels had 16 shots with four being on goal.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Leon Krapf got the start and posted two saves for the night. Krapf was replaced by sophomore Widham Ellis, who recorded one save out of one shot faced in his almost 14 minutes of play.
As the Pack experimented with many players, utilizing 18 players across the 90 minutes, while UNC used 22. One of the starters for the Pack was freshman Pau Palacin, a recruit from Spain who recorded one shot in the game.
The two transfers from Appalachian State also got the nod as substitutes in this game: junior midfielder Alex Hernandez and junior defenseman Parker Cross.
The Pack will start regular season play on Sept. 26 in Durham against Duke. This will be the first of two times these teams will play. The game starts at 7 p.m.
NC State will play against UNC for real later in the season on Oct. 30 in Chapel Hill.