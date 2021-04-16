On April 15, NC State’s board of trustees approved an extension for football head coach Dave Doeren. The new deal keeps him in Raleigh through 2025.
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the extension gave Doeren a $250,000 raise, making his salary for the upcoming season $3.5 million. Doeren was the 47th-highest paid college football coach in 2020, but led NC State to a top-25 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
“NC State football continues to have significant momentum under Dave’s leadership and this new agreement further reflects our commitment to the direction of our program,” said Athletics Director Boo Corrigan in a statement to NC State Athletics. “I’m grateful for the loyalty of Dave and Sara, they share our values and are rooted deeply within our community. Dave has assembled a highly-experienced and cohesive staff, there is great stability within our program and we will continue to invest in the forward progress of NC State football.”
Doeren is second in wins in NC State history, trailing only Earle Edwards. In eight years leading the Wolfpack, he’s amassed a 55-45 record. Doeren is currently the third-longest tenured football coach in the ACC behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Duke’s Dave Cutcliffe.
“I am thankful to Chancellor Woodson, Boo Corrigan, and our respective Boards for the opportunity to be at NC State and continue to build and lead this great program,” Doeren said in a statement to NC State Athletics. “Sara and I love Raleigh and the great state of North Carolina. Our children have been able to go to schools in the same city for their elementary, middle and high school years. Not many coaches can say that.”
In concert with the extension for Doeren, the University gave raises to all returning assistant coaches and increased the salary pool for support staff. Aside from wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, each assistant coach on staff has been at NC State for at least a season.
“The commitment to me and our staff means a lot,” Doeren said. “We do not take it lightly and we will continue to fight to make this a great program. We have an incredible opportunity here, amazing support from our fan base, and the future is very bright. I give God the glory and will do everything I can to serve these players and our staff.”