After a rocky week seven, numerous Pack Pros were able to bounce back and get big wins in an eventful week eight, which saw an uneventful trade deadline come and go. Let’s take a closer look at how some former NC State football players fared over the weekend.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Having had a shaky performance by his standards in week seven, Wilson reaffirmed MVP voters of his elite status in yet another stellar show with a 37-27 win over division rival San Francisco. Yes, the 49ers are completely destroyed by injuries, but it doesn’t make Wilson’s performance any less remarkable.
Wilson finished the game with 284 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the air, with no turnovers. Wilson only missed 10 throws en route to a 73% completion rate and an 88.6 QBR.
While Tyler Lockett was Wilson’s go-to guy in week seven, Wilson was able to change course and obliterate the San Fran defense by utilizing DK Metcalf, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best receivers. Metcalf finished the game with 161 yards and two of Wilson’s four touchdown passes.
If one still has doubts that Wilson should be leading the MVP race, take a look at one of many examples of elite spatial awareness.
Russell Wilson is the best quarterback in the NFL, full stop. pic.twitter.com/SKYHHtDeWW— John DeKaylin Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 1, 2020
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Entering the 2020 season, the Colts were sleepers for the AFC South title, with many looking past an aging Rivers and the Colts in lieu of the Tennessee Titans. Now, after a 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions, the Colts are tied with the Titans for division supremacy.
Rivers led the way in the 20-point win, throwing for three touchdowns and 262 yards. After a rough first few weeks, it seems like Rivers has settled into a groove with a strong Colts offense. Rivers now has 10 touchdowns passes on the season.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines was stellar in the Colts win, just not on the ground. Hines rushed five times for 8 yards in the win, but he ended up leading Indianapolis in receiving yards and touchdowns. Hines ended the game with 54 yards on just three catches and had two touchdowns to boot.
After Hines scored his first touchdown, he did a pretty cool flip, happy to have been scoring for the first time since week one. It’s easy for Hines to slip through the cracks of a Colts offense that is absolutely loaded, but he has been a steady contributor nonetheless.
All Nyheim Hines does is catch TDs and land front flips. 🤸♂️📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/hrCMyhLpST— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2020
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
After establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver last week, Meyers once again stepped up in Julian Edelman’s absence. Meyers finished the game with 58 yards on six catches, though he did not find the end zone. Despite acquiring Isaiah Ford from the Dolphins, look for Meyers to continue to be a favorite target of quarterback Cam Newton’s.
Garrett Bradbury, center, Minnesota Vikings
Bradbury hasn’t been the best center by any means this season, but he has improved considerably from his terrible rookie outing. Pro Football Focus now has Bradbury graded out as a 66, a decent marking for a team with a 2-5 record. Bradbury had eight penalties and four sacks allowed in his rookie season compared to just one penalty so far this season and no sacks allowed.
While running back Dalvin Cook is a monster in his own right, the Vikings O-line, including Bradbury, helped propel the Florida State product to 163 yards on the ground with three rushing scores.
Garrett Bradbury and Ezra Cleveland with two ridiculously good blocks on this catch and run. https://t.co/pFAriv6HiA— Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) November 1, 2020
Bradley Chubb, linebacker, Denver Broncos
In an exhilarating game, Chubb made his presence known in a night that saw him finish with four tackles, all solo. Chubb was able to record just one of two Broncos’ sacks, his fourth straight game with at least one sack. Chubb is now tied for seventh in the league for most sacks.
B.J. Hill, defensive tackle, New York Giants
This may come as a surprise given their 1-7 record, but the Giants are three plays away from being 4-3 and first place in the dreadful NFC East. The New York defense has played its heart out, with Hill establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior. Hill finished with four tackles in the Giants’ two-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Justin Jones, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
The main story of the 31-30 loss to Chubb and the Broncos is the fact that the Chargers are almost as bad as the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to protecting leads. Jones made his presence felt for the Chargers on the defensive side of the ball as he finished the night with two tackles, both of which were for loss.
Others:
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon has a real chance at his first playing time since Nov. 24, 2019, when the then-Oakland Raiders were facing a 31-point deficit. Glennon hasn’t taken consistently meaningful snaps since he started four games with the Chicago Bears in 2017. For now, rookie Jake Luton will be taking over for Gardner Minshew, but if Luton disappoints or is injured, Glennon will be there to take his place.
Glennon, alongside fellow Jaguars, safety Josh Jones and tackle Will Richardson Jr., and Washington defensive end James Smith-Williams, were on a bye week.