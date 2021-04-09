The No. 6 NC State women’s tennis team proved why it’s considered one of the best teams in the country, putting on a clinic at the J.W. Isenhour Center and making quick work of the Virginia Tech Hokies in 7-0 fashion.
“Today was pretty good and pretty smooth all the way through,” said junior Alana Smith. “We got done in two hours which is literally the best thing, because we didn’t want to be out here for four hours. I played pretty well and the team played pretty well.”
Before play started, NC State (15-4, 9-3 ACC) took the time to honor some of the seniors who had done so much for the women’s tennis program, including Liz Norman, Adriana Reami and Anna Rogers.
“They’re really the ones who took us from where we were when I got here to where we are now,” said head coach Simon Earnshaw. “It’s easy to forget that, but they were a crucial part of that transition. They’re the ones that did the heavy lifting for those who come in the future, and I don’t think we’ll ever take that for granted.”
Rogers and Smith spent most of doubles play waiting for their teammates to finish their matches after disposing of their Hokie opponents 6-0. They wouldn’t have to wait long, however, as Reami and senior Jaeda Daniel dispatched their opponents 6-1. Freshmen Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli were up 4-2 when doubles play was called.
The first singles point went to the Wolfpack courtesy of No. 29 Smith, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Following Smith’s lead, the rest of the Wolfpack won its matches in straight sets as well:
No. 5 Rogers - 6-3, 6-1
Daniel - 6-1, 6-3
No. 112 Reami - 6-2, 6-1
Senior Lexi Keberle - 6-3, 6-1
Rencheli - 6-3, 6-2
Wolfpack 2, Hokies 0@lasmitty with the ACE to cap off a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kozar!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/pTw4xbyilp— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 9, 2021
“I definitely turn into a fan after my match is over with,” Smith said. “Today wasn’t that stressful, because I looked at the scoreboard and everyone was winning, so it wasn’t that bad. Most of the time when we’re in a tough match, I’m shaking on the sidelines, being a fan and trying to cheer them on.”
The next time the Wolfpack play will be the last match before the ACC Tournament against a very good No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers team at J.W. Isenhour Center on Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.
“We’ve got Virginia on Sunday,” Earnshaw said. “And that’s a big match that can help us in postseason play. As long as we can keep beating those that are at the same level as us, realistically we should start to approach the few elite teams that are there.”