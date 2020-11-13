Pack baseball agreed to an extension with head coach Elliott Avent, approved by the NC State board of trustees and announced on Friday Nov. 13. The agreement will keep Avent at Doak Field through the 2025 season.
"I'd like to thank Chancellor Woodson and Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan for their commitment and continued faith in what we've built in our baseball program," Avent told NC State Athletics. "My love for NC State and this program runs deep, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue to build on our traditions and successes."
Avent has been the head coach for 24 years and made 18 NCAA appearances, with four super regionals and one College World Series. He is NC State’s all-time leader in wins with an 889-531 record in Raleigh.
Back in 2018, he signed a two-year extension through 2021. That contract pays Avent around $160,000 annually.
The long-time coach has developed the likes of Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon and, more recently, shortstop Will Wilson and catcher Patrick Bailey, who are both in the San Francisco Giants organization.
"Elliott's track record of success speaks for itself, we're appreciative of what he's built with NC State baseball and this extension reflects our commitment," Corrigan told NC State Athletics. "Our program has strong momentum and we look forward to continued success under Elliott's leadership."
In fact, this past MLB draft marked the 20th consecutive year Pack baseball has had multiple players drafted. NC State also went 14-3 in the shortened 2020 spring season while being ranked by all major polls.