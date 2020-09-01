As the MLB trade deadline approaches, it is easy to get caught up in the trade rumors and overall hype and forget that there are still games going on. Let’s have a look at the Pack pros of the major leagues:
Andrew Knizner, Catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Knizner has made one plate appearance since the return of Cardinals backstop stalwart Yadier Molina, when he pinch-hit for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a home game against Cleveland Aug. 28. Knizner stepped into the batter’s box in the eighth inning, the Cardinals down big at 14-2, but with a runner on first and no one out. However, he could not make a dent in that deficit and ended up grounding into a 6-4-3 double play. This makes Knizner’s 11th consecutive at-bat without reaching base, bringing his season batting average well below the Mendoza line, at .143.
Trea Turner, Shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner’s bat has been white-hot for the Nats lately, sporting a 14-game hitting streak as of Aug. 29. Even over the last seven games, Turner has put up an eye-popping AVG/OBP/SLG slashline of .586/.586/.931, which includes a five-for-five hitting performance on Aug. 29 against Boston, though the Red Sox won that game 5-3. This marks a theme for the Nationals: Even as Turner does well in the batter’s box, Washington has had a sub-.500 win-loss record of 5-9 during Turner’s hitting streak, and sits at last in their division, five games behind Atlanta. Despite his team’s struggles, Turner continues to tear the cover off the ball this season, placing in the top 10 in the majors in OPS, only six spots behind league-leader and Washington teammate Juan Soto.
Carlos Rodón, Pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón has been on the 10-day injured list since he left his Aug. 3 outing against Milwaukee with soreness in his left shoulder. He is projected to be out until at least Sept. 7. As that date draws near, the return of a healthy Rodón would bolster a White Sox squad that is firing on all cylinders, holding a wild card spot and only one game behind Cleveland in their division, while winning eight of their last 10 games as of Aug. 29.
As the season approaches the home stretch, it will be exciting to see how these Pack pros perform going forward.