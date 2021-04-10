The No. 9 NC State men’s golf team won the Stitch Intercollegiate at MacGregor Country Club in Cary with a team score of 51-under par, a program record.
This was the Wolfpack’s fourth tournament win of the season. NC State was 12 shots better than second place No. 26 Notre Dame. In the final round the Wolfpack combined score was 23-under par.
Four of NC State starters finished in the top five of the tournament as the Wolfpack dominated the field for the most part.
Leading the way for the Wolfpack was graduate Christian Salzer at 14-under par in second place. Salzer shot 65 in the first and last round to push him toward the top of the leaderboard. In the final round, he had seven birdies and one eagle.
Behind him at 13-under par and a tie for third place was sophomore Max Steinlechner. His best round of the tournament was in the second with a 6-under-par 66. This is the fifth straight tournament Steinlechner has finished in the top five.
At 12-under par and a tie for fifth was graduate Benjamin Shipp and senior Easton Paxton. Shipp’s best round was a 65 in the final round while Paxton opened up with a 66, which was his best performance of the weekend.
Rounding out the starting five for NC State was sophomore Carter Graf at a tie for 27th at 3-under par. He closed out the tournament with his best round, shooting 68.
The Wolfpack had four other players compete as individuals in the tournament, led by freshman Ethan Choi, who finished at 5-under par, which was good enough for a tie for 17th.
Winning the individual tournament by three shots over Salzer was Pontuz Nyholm of Campbell at 17-under par.
The Wolfpack will begin postseason play April 23-26 at the ACC Championship. This year's tournament is being hosted at Capital City Club in Atlanta, Georgia.