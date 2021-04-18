The NC State women’s golf team ended its season with a 10th-place finish in the ACC Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, April 15-16. Its combined team score was 64-over par.
By finishing outside the top four, the Wolfpack did not advance to the match play portion of the tournament to compete for the team title.
Scores and results from this week's #ACCWGOLF Championship. Congrats to Monika on turning in the best ACC Championship finish of her career! 📰https://t.co/haf0J5kelq pic.twitter.com/GDK05oaspq— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 17, 2021
Senior Monika Vicario potentially ended her collegiate career with a bang, finishing tied for eighth at even par. It was her best performance of the season. Her best round of the tournament was an opening 3-under-par 69.
Next for the Wolfpack was junior Lea Klimentova, finishing tied for 44th at 18-over par. Her best round of the tournament was an opening-round 75. If Vicario does not use her extra year of eligibility, Klimentova will look to lead the way for NC State next season.
Freshman Isabel Amezcua finished tied for 48th at 21-over par. Like Vicario and Klimentova, her best round was in the first round, shooting 76.
Rounding out the NC State lineup were redshirt freshman Ryann Sinclair and sophomore Natalie Armbruester, both finishing at 31-over par, placing them in a tie for 56th place. Sinclair shot 81 in the first and third round, which were her best, while Armbruester put together a 79 in round two for her low score. Except for Vicario, the other four in the lineup were competing in their first ACC Championship.
In the match play finals, Duke defeated Florida State 5-0 to clinch the conference championship.