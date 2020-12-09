NC State football saw plenty of success over the weekend, not only in its 23-13 win over Georgia Tech, but also in Week 13 of the NFL with plenty of former Pack players getting involved. Three former NC State quarterbacks were called on to start for their teams this week with a fourth quarterback seeing some action as well. While it wasn’t smooth sailing for all of these players, here is how they managed this week.
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, who did not play in this game, were the only former NC State quarterbacks to come out of their Week 13 matchup with a win. Leading the Colts to a now 8-4 record, Rivers has managed to put up a respectable season with Indianapolis. With many people questioning his ability coming out of his final season with the Chargers, Rivers has shown he is still capable of playing winning football.
His stat line in this contest was certainly not his most impressive of the season, posting 285 yards on 35 pass attempts and completing 77.1% of his passes against a struggling Texans secondary. His two touchdowns proved to be enough to get past Houston, and the Colts will be looking ahead to next week’s matchup against Las Vegas, where they will continue their run for the top spot in the AFC South.
Mike Glennon, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Glennon and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell just short of a win yet again, losing to the Vikings on an overtime field goal. The difference between this loss and the Week 12 loss to the Browns is certainly a drop off in Glennon’s game, throwing two interceptions against Minnesota. It is hard for a team to succeed when its quarterback has turned the ball over more times than he has scored. Unfortunately, that was the story of Glennon’s day, throwing just one touchdown and fumbling once with the previously mentioned two interceptions.
It wasn’t all bad for the former Wolfpack quarterback. Glennon put up a decent 280 yards on 42 attempts, improving on his accuracy issues from last week with a 66.7% completion rate in this contest. It seems Glennon has also put Minshew Mania to rest in Jacksonville moving forward and will likely serve as its interim quarterback until the team finds its franchise guy in the future.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
In what came as a shock to many football fans around the league, the Seahawks suffered a 17-12 loss against the New York Giants behind a rather unimpressive stat line from a supposed MVP front-runner. After posting two consecutive games with a passer rating of 100 or more, Wilson only managed to post a rating of 78 in this one, along with a below-average QBR by his standards of 31.9. While this loss certainly does not rest solely on Wilson’s shoulders, the NC State product will have to bounce back in order to stay in the MVP conversation.
In what was a truly odd game, with a halftime score of 5-0 in favor of the Seahawks, Wilson and his offensive cavalry couldn’t find the end zone as efficiently as usual. Wilson’s previously mentioned sub-100 passer rating was also out of the usual, as he has ended all but four of his games with a passer rating of over 100. In those four games with a sub-100 rating, Wilson and the Seahawks are 0-4. Seattle will certainly have to figure some things out in order to stay in contention with the rest of the NFC West, which is stacked with talent this season.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Through 13 weeks of this NFL season, this is shaping up to be Hines’ most productive year since being drafted in 2018. Punching in another touchdown for his season stats on Sunday, Hines now has a total of seven scores. Indianapolis’ backfield is certainly a roulette wheel of production, with three running backs seeing adequate field time in Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins and Hines, but it's Hines who has managed to make the most out of limited touches throughout the year.
