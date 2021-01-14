The NC State men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the NC State program, according to a press release from the ACC on Jan. 14.
This is the second time the men’s basketball program has had to postpone a game this season following a positive COVID-19 test.
The team is adhering to the protocols outlined by the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
Men’s basketball is not the only NC State Athletics program currently struggling with COVID-19-related postponements, as the women’s basketball program has had four games in a row postponed.
The postponement from men’s basketball also comes just one day after the University alerted students of its first cluster of the spring semester. According to the University, the cluster is within NC State Athletics.