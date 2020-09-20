This year’s NC State volleyball season is set to start Wednesday, Sept. 23 against Duke. The 2020 season will be unlike any other, consisting of only eight matches in five weeks, all against ACC rivals, compared to a typical season of 25-plus matches.
At Duke - Sept. 23, Sept. 26
The first matches of the season for the Pack will be played away in Durham against Duke. These two teams met once toward the end of the 2019 season when the Blue Devils defeated the Wolfpack 3-2. Duke is returning from a disappointing 2019 slate where its last win came against NC State in mid-November.
Vs. Virginia Tech - Oct. 2, Oct. 3
NC State will begin action in Raleigh the weekend of Oct. 2, with two matches against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Last year, the Wolfpack and the Hokies met once in an exciting 3-2 win for the Pack. Virginia Tech began this season back Sept. 17 in a nonconference matchup against The Citadel, which resulted in a 3-0 win.
Vs. UNC - Oct. 16, Oct. 18
The Wolfpack will welcome UNC to Raleigh following its bye weekend for two matches in mid-October. These two teams last met in October 2019 when the Tar Heels served the Pack a 3-2 loss.
At Virginia - Oct. 23, Oct. 24
The Pack will close its season on the road in Charlottesville, Virginia against the Cavaliers in two matchups toward the end of October. Last year, NC State defeated Virginia on the road in a 3-1 victory. The Cavaliers also began their season against The Citadel with a 3-0 win back on Sept. 18.
In accordance with health guidelines, it has yet to be determined if spectators will be allowed in Reynolds Coliseum for NC State’s four home matches. NC State Athletics said it would revisit the possibility of fan attendance for October.
The season opener against Duke and the Oct. 23 matchup against Virginia will both be aired on ACC Network, and Oct. 16’s match against North Carolina will be broadcasted on Regional Sports Networks.