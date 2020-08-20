For now, the ACC is set to forge ahead and play in 2020. In the ACC’s current plan, the NC State women’s soccer team will play a minimum of six conference games, plus any additional games against conference or nonconference opponents the program chooses to add. The schedule for those games has not yet been released but what has been released are the new players who will be joining the Pack this fall. Here is some information about each of the Wolfpack’s five new players.
Denae Antoine/Junior/Forward
The lone transfer in head coach Time Santoro’s new group is a forward from the University of California, Denae Antoine. Through limited minutes due to injuries, just under 700 in her two years at Cal, Antoine scored four goals in 21 games, three of which came in the 2019 season.
With the departure of Tziarra King to the NWSL, the Pack will need to turn elsewhere for its goals this year. While the sophomore duo of Jameese Joseph and Leyah Hall-Robinson both showed a lot of promise last season, depth in the attacking line is something you can never have enough of.
"Denae is someone I'm very familiar with from her recruiting process,” Santoro told NC State Athletics. “She's recovered from a few unfortunate injuries to get back to the explosive player she was. We're excited she's joining NC State and believe she'll prove to people the striker she wants to be."
Maria Echezarretta/Freshman/Goalkeeper
There have been plenty of international players to feature at Dail Soccer Field in recent years and Maria Echezrretta is another example of the Pack bringing in talent from Europe. Hailing from Aleves in Spain, Echezarretta played for Real Oviedo and has played for the Spanish national team at the U17 and U19 levels.
In 2018 she was named to the Team of the Tournament for her role in Spain winning the 2018 UEFA U19 Championship.
"Maria brings a lot of international experience with Spain in addition to her club resume,” Santoro said. “The goalkeeper position has been a focus in our recruiting, and we believe Maria adds quality to the program. She's a good shot stopper, is excellent with her feet and has a mature and confident demeanor you want in that position."
Cara Elmendorf/Freshman/Forward
The second forward of this new group, Cara Elmendorf played at club level for both the Florida Krush Kraze and Jacksonville Armada, the latter of which sophomore midfielder Jaiden Thomas also played for. Elmendord was a part of a United States Youth Soccer Association Region III champion and national semifinalist team.
"Cara is technically clean, can play a variety of positions and is a tremendous, left-footed ball striker,” Santoro said. “We enjoyed working with Cara in the spring and will maximize her strengths and get her to a point where she can fill a few different roles next fall."
Krista Peterson/Freshman/Midfielder
The only midfielder in Santoro’s new group, Krista Peterson is a product of the Houston Dash’s youth program. Peterson played for the youth team but during her time at the club she also trained with the first team, who just recently won the NWSL Challenge Cup. In addition to her time in the Dash’s youth program, Peterson spent two years in Texas’s ODP program and was a captain at both ECNL and DA levels.
With Ricci Walking finishing her four years in Raleigh and returning to Germany to play professionally, the Pack is in need of a new midfield maestro and while there are plenty of options in the squad already, Peterson will be able to compete for a spot.
"Krista is the technical, soccer-minded type midfielder that we like to find and make flourish in our system at NC State,” Santoro said. “She's got a tremendous opportunity to come in and fill some holes that we'll be addressing in our midfield."
Mia Vaughan/Freshman/Forward
The fifth and final addition to Santoro’s new group, Mia Vaughan is yet another forward that will be competing in a young and exciting attacking lineup for the Pack. At club level, Vaughan played for three-time Virginia state champions Beach FC and was a member of USYSA Region I ODP team. Vaughan also featured on the Generation Adidas All-Star Team that played in Lyon, France in 2017.
"Mia is another one of the left-footed players we targeted in this class,” Santoro said. “She is athletic and strong, with good technical ability, and we'll have her play in different roles on the flank depending on our formation. We feel Mia will have an impact on our left side."