Week two had plenty of action for NFL Pack Pros from Sunday afternoon into Monday night. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Phillip Rivers both led their teams to victory while two recently drafted Pack Pros recorded their first tackles in the NFL. Let's take a look at some of the Pack Pros action from around the league in week two.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson tossed another gem Sunday night in the Seahawks narrow win over the New England Patriots. Despite being picked off within a minute and a half of the start of the game to give the Patriots the early lead, he bounced back, completing 21-28 attempts and totaling 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a career high. With nine touchdown passes to start the season, Wilson became the fourth player in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in each of his team’s first two games of the season, with only Patrick Mahomes totaling more through two games with ten.
In the Seahawks’ first two games of 2020, Wilson completed 52 of 63 attempts for 610 total yards and nine touchdowns, leading the league. With an 82.5% completion rate, he has now recorded the highest completion rate in the first two games of a season in NFL history, with at least 40 pass attempts. It still is early, but if Wilson continues to shine like he has the first two games, there definitely could be an MVP award in his future.
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Rivers had another dicey performance in Sunday’s 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Rivers completed 19 of 25 attempts for 214 yards and one touchdown. He also picked up another interception, bringing his total to three in this young 2020 season. The Colts had to rely on their running game with Rivers’ inconsistent attempts to overpower the Vikings secondary, which was not helped by a serious knee injury to wide receiver Paris Campbell.
Dontae Johnson, cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
Johnson was activated off of the 49ers practice squad for their game against the New York Jets this past Sunday. He was downgraded to the practice squad on Sept. 14 after putting up mediocre numbers and giving up a blocked punt in their loss to the Cardinals week one but was reactivated two days later because of injuries to Ahkello Witherspoon, Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett.
He recorded a lone solo tackle in the 49ers victory over the Jets but he seems to be the 49ers healthiest cornerback currently, meaning he may possibly be keeping his starting position until others’ health improves.
Justin Jones, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
Jones recorded one assisted tackle in the Chargers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday before leaving with a shoulder injury. There are not many details of his injury released yet, but he is currently on day-to-day status.
Josh Jones, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones picked up seven more tackles, three solo and four assisted, to start his season in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He exited week one with a leg bruise but was able to play every defensive snap in week two with no problem.
Bradley Chubb, linebacker, Denver Broncos
In his firstaction for the Broncos in 2020, Chubb picked up three unassisted tackles in the Broncos’ narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A.J. Cole, punter, Las Vegas Raiders
Cole averaged 40 yards on two punt attempts in the Raiders defeat of the New Orleans Saints on primetime “Monday Night Football.”
B.J. Hill, defensive end, New York Giants
Hill picked up four tackles, three solo and one assisted, and a sack in the Giants’ loss to the Chicago Bears.
Other Updates:
It was a good weekend to be a 2020 NC State draft pick. Washington Football Team defensive end James Smith-Williams and Tennessee Titan defensive tackleLarrell Murchison both recorded their first NFL tackles on Sunday.
Running back Jaylen Samuels recorded 4 yards on his lone reception in the Steelers’ win over the Broncos.
Nyheim Hines cooled off a bit from week one, playing just nine snaps with one reception for 4 yards in the Colts’ victory over the Vikings.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also recorded only one reception on Sunday, totaling seven yards.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recorded two tackles in the Bengals’ loss to the Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris picked up one tackle in the Panthers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.