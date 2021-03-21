The No. 12 NC State women’s tennis team extended its winning streak to four matches this weekend with home victories over Boston College and Syracuse. These wins could factor heavily into NC State’s final place in the ACC standings and should give the team some momentum as it enters the toughest part of its conference schedule.
Vs. Boston College - Friday, March 19
The weekend started off with doubles play against Boston College. NC State rolled through doubles, only dropping four games across all three doubles sets. No. 16 senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami were the first to finish their set, shutting out their opponent 6-0. No. 2 fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith were the next pair to finish, dismantling their opponent 6-1, in a surprisingly dominant performance over the No. 25 doubles pair in the country.
With the doubles point in hand, the Wolpack got to work on quickly clinching the match. No. 35 Rogers and No. 38 Reami quickly beat their opponents in straight sets to put the Pack one win away from victory. No. 23 Smith provided that win when she wrapped up her match, toughing out a three-set match 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (5). The clutch third-round tiebreaker was all NC State needed to clinch the victory. The Wolfpack would drop two of the three remaining matches but it was still enough for a 5-2 victory.
Vs. Syracuse - Sunday, March 21
NC State wrapped up its weekend with its match against Syracuse, dominating doubles play once again. In the two doubles matches to finish, the Pack only dropped three games. Rogers and Smith again took their doubles match easily, 6-1. Freshman Amelia Rajecki and freshman Abigail Rencheli gave the team the next doubles set and secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win.
The Wolfpack continued to cruise through singles play. Reami was the first to wrap up her singles match, taking it in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. The two points the Pack needed to clinch the match easily followed; in fact, the next four singles matches to finish were all taken by the Wolfpack in straight sets. Already up 6-0, Daniel took the last match of the day 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 to give the Pack a 7-0 shutout victory.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a midweek match against UNC-Charlotte on March 24 at home before heading on the road. Following the match against UNCC, NC State will only have one match to play next weekend when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes on Sunday, March 28.