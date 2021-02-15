The NC State softball team will take the field for the first time in 2021 later this week in series against both Boston College and Louisville.
Originally, the season was supposed to start with a series against Longwood over Valentine’s Day weekend, which was canceled due to weather. Now, the Pack will play six games in four days, starting with a matchup against Boston College on Wednesday, followed by a three-game series Thursday and Friday versus Louisville and a Saturday double-header against the Eagles to conclude the week.
vs Boston College- Feb. 17, Feb. 20 (DH)
Boston College (1-3) started its season back on Feb. 12 in a 4-0 loss to Jacksonville University. Since then, the Eagles took one of two games in a doubleheader against the University of North Florida and lost again to Jacksonville University to end a disappointing opening weekend.
Offensively, junior outfielder Ellie Mataya was the lone Eagle to have a successful few games. She recorded four hits with two doubles and two RBIs, as well as a stolen base on her only attempt.
Boston College is also hopeful for more production from redshirt junior utility player Jenna Ergle and junior catcher and third baseman Gianna Boccagno, who combined for 15 RBIs and plenty of home runs throughout the duration of the shortened 2020 season, though they were each held to one hit throughout the first few games of 2021.
Boston College also struggled defensively, recording five errors in just four games, including two from junior first base/outfielder Kristin Giery.
The Eagles will be looking to bounce back after an unsuccessful opening weekend and make the case that it can be a competitive team in the ACC.
vs Louisville- Feb 18., Feb 19. (DH)
The Cardinals (0-2) are also not happy after their performance last weekend. They lost both games in a Valentine’s Day doubleheader against the University of Alabama.
Louisville was shut out in both games and was only able to produce a combined four hits as a team throughout the series. Junior utility player/infielder Makayla Hurst played only one game but was responsible for half of the hits the team produced.
They also struggled with a bit of rust defensively, recording four errors in just their first two games of 2021.
The Cardinals are hopeful to see more of an impact from their six returning seniors, as well as redshirt junior pitcher Taylor Robby, who led the team in 2020 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs, while also holding a 2.00 ERA with 44 strikeouts.
NC State will be back in action on Wednesday and will conclude a long week of games on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are not currently available to the public, but every game will be aired live on the ACC Network, and you can follow @techsports on Twitter for live updates throughout the week.