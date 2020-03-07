After losing its first game of the season against No. 23 Virginia Friday, No. 7 NC State baseball returned the favor behind three home runs, winning the game 6-2 on Saturday.
The Wolfpack (13-1, 1-1 ACC) gave up the lead early in the first on a sacrifice fly and wasn’t able to get much offense going before freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a single to right field to score sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik in the fourth, one of three hits he’d have in the game. The run seemed to give the Wolfpack the jolt it needed, as sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough hit a home run to lead off the fifth inning, giving the Pack its first lead of the ball game. This was the 10th consecutive game the Wolfpack has hit a home run this season — and there would be more to come.
The Cavaliers (11-4, 1-1 ACC) answered right back, hitting a solo shot over the fence to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. For a moment, it seemed as though both sides would be headed towards a shootout — but it would end up being a shootout only the Wolfpack would show up to.
Junior catcher Patrick Bailey went yard for his sixth home run of the year in the top of the seventh to give the Pack the lead again, and this time the Pack made sure its lead was insurmountable. Torres hit a two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth to drive in Mensik before Bailey added an insurance run with an RBI single that scored junior first baseman Austin Murr, extending the lead to 6-2.
Junior Nick Swiney started on the mound for the Wolfpack and despite giving up the early run in the first, was able to shut down a Cavaliers’ offense that was a problem in the last game. Swiney pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and two runs, winning his fourth game this season.
Freshman Sam Highfill shut the door on any chance of a comeback, pitching two shutout innings and giving NC State the 6-2 win. After Virginia tied up the game at 2-2, NC State pitching let only three Cavaliers get on base.
The Wolfpack will be finishing up its series against Virginia on March 8 at 3 p.m. After the visit to Virginia, the Pack will be back at Doak Field to play in-state foe UNC-Charlotte on Tuesday, March 10.