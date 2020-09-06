Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the club sports teams at NC State are unable to practice this season. Teams that will be practicing this season are under restrictions in order to stop the spread.
According to Hakeem Jenkins, a sports program supervisor for NC State Wellness and Recreation, men and women’s club soccer are the only club teams playing this fall. Men’s and women’s club lacrosse and men’s and women’s club tennis canceled their practices this semester as of Sept. 6. The majority of sports do not meet the qualifications to play this season.
“The qualifications for these teams to be able to play are that they have to be able to maintain social distance, and if not, ensure that every player wears a mask, along with reduced contact via hands,” Jenkins said. “Sports like flag football, basketball and ultimate frisbee can’t play because they either couldn’t guarantee social distance, or they played a sport that involved direct contact with the object of the game via their hands.”
According to Jenkins, the biggest reason these teams are still practicing this season is in preparation for the spring or next year. Teams are not allowed to play other university teams at this point, but they are hopeful for the opportunity next semester.
“The precautions set by WellRec during club practices are adequate in keeping the players safe for that duration of time,” Jenkins said.
Despite the mandatory regulations each team must follow during practice, there is still concern that team members may catch the virus elsewhere and spread it to the rest of the team, according to Jenkins.
“The biggest issue we’re facing is trusting those players to remain safe outside of practice, and this is how the virus is spreading to club teams,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, in a situation like this, you can only encourage your players to stay safe when they are out in public and, if they get it, to stay home.”
Women’s club soccer has been practicing this season, but because tryouts are not being held this fall, the number of players on the team has almost been cut in half. Callie Creech, co-president of the women’s soccer club and a third-year studying business administration, has been a part of the program since her freshman year.
“We normally have anywhere from 25-35 members on the team; we are expected to have around 10-13 active participants this semester,” Creech said. “We normally practice twice a week, but now, since the numbers are so low, we are currently sticking to once-a-week practice.”
Even though they are not holding tryouts in the fall, Creech is hopeful they will be held in the spring. According to Creech, usually around 40 to 50 women come to try out, but if housing isn’t reopened, that number will drop drastically. Unless freshmen live in the vicinity of campus, they will not be able to participate in club sports this season.
“I just tell [freshmen] that we are currently not holding tryouts this semester due to the virus and strict regulations we have to follow,” Creech said. “I then encourage them to follow our social media accounts for updates and email us back in the beginning of January to see if we will be holding tryouts in the spring semester.”
Although women’s soccer is currently practicing, they are not scrimmaging or playing games, and a mask must be worn at all times, according to Creech.
Creech said the restrictions for club sports are changing all the time and active club teams receive weekly updates from the University about new restrictions for practice.
“Currently, the prohibited activities are scrimmaging and drills that do not meet six feet physical distancing requirements,” Creech said. “This leaves us with individual conditioning and skill drills that meet six feet physical distancing requirements and footwork, agility and strength and speed drills.”
Although playing sports may not seem like the best idea right now, there are still many benefits, even with the unexpected restrictions on this season, according to Creech.
“This is a stress reliever for so many people,” Creech said. “We also love being able to talk and bond with our teammates over the love for a sport while still having fun. Another benefit is being able to get my fitness in for the week since the gyms are currently closed.”
The ever-changing nature of the pandemic and the semester’s schedule has caused uncertainty among athletes playing club sports.
“We are uncertain of this decision yet,” Creech said. “Depending on the numbers of members that we get at practice and what restrictions that are in place will determine this. However, we just take it week by week because everything is constantly changing.”