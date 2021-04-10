NC State track and field wrapped up its participation in the Tobacco Road Challenge on Saturday, April 10 and earned itself a cache of podium finishes, with a program record falling in the process.
Junior Hannah Steelman turned in the best performance by a member of the Wolfpack that day, taking first place in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:46.35. Her time beat the previous program best by nearly 12 seconds and is the best time in the country by eight seconds.
Redshirt senior Anna Vess came close to finishing first in the women’s 800m, taking second place with a time of 2:06.99, 0.26 seconds behind the top spot. Another second-place finish for the Wolfpack came in the women’s 100m hurdles via freshman Akira Rhodes, whose 13.47 time was 0.28 seconds behind Duke’s Cha’Mia Rothwell.
Freshmen Mia D’Ambrosio and Imunique Archie held the fastest times for the Wolfpack in the women’s 100m and 200m with D’Ambrosio finishing with times of 11.99 and 24.59 and Archie ending up with times of 12.14 and 24.92. Junior Sarah Latour earned herself a fourth-place finish in the women’s 1500m, finishing with a time of 4:25.29.
Sophomore Jirah Sidberry earned a visit on the podium with a third-place finish in the women’s long jump, reaching a distance of 5.83m. Then, her teammate senior Michelle Cobb finished first in the women’s triple jump, leaping to 12.58m.
Over on the men’s side, redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy sprinted to a 10.49 time in the men’s 100m, earning himself a first-place finish. In the 200m, junior Alan Alvarez and senior Von Douglas, rounded out the podium finishes with times of 21.52 and 21.78, respectively. Douglas would make another podium appearance that afternoon, finishing first in the men’s long jump with a 7.58m.
Sophomore Chris Alexander earned a pair of podium finishes for the Wolfpack, finishing third in the long jump at 7.29 m and first in the triple jump at 15.37m.
In the men’s 110m hurdles, sophomore Josh Brockman and junior Cameron Murray took first and second place, respectively, with Brockman finishing with a time of 14.00 and Murray finishing in 14.68.
The Wolfpack have two meets it will participate in across two days from April 16-17. One will be the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida, hosted by the University of Florida. The other is the UVA Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia, hosted by the University of Virginia.