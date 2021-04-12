The NC State baseball team will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, April 14, for its first midweek game of April. NC State is coming off a series sweep against Boston College, which ended with the Pack shutting out Boston on Sunday’s game, 7-0.
NC State (14-11, 8-10 ACC) swept Boston this past weekend, April 9-11, in a three-game set. The Pack is on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend that streak to six against this N.C. A&T team. The NC State offense was dominant this weekend, scoring the most runs in an ACC matchup this season on Friday with 20.
FINAL | BC gets one back late but we take the series opener in a statement fashion! pic.twitter.com/H1J3rasUPX— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 9, 2021
N.C A&T (9-23) is coming off a weekend series against North Carolina Central, where the Aggies split the four-game set 2-2. This was its first win since playing NCCU on March 21. The Aggies have struggled this season, especially on the road, going 5-19 in away games.
Offensively, the Aggies are led by outfielder Cameran Brantley. Brantley leads the team in batting average (.303), runs scored (23) and hits (33). He is the only member of the roster that has a batting average over .300. Infielder Justin Williams and outfielder Justin Rodriguez lead the Aggies with a team-high five home runs each this season.
As for its pitching staff, N.C. A&T doesn’t have much going for it, despite having 12 members that have pitched for over 10 innings this year. No pitcher has an ERA under 4.00, and the best record on the team is 2-0 from right-handed pitcher Leon Davidson, who has only pitched 15 innings this season.
Against a red-hot Pack offense, the Aggies are most likely going to struggle to get anything going in Wednesday’s game. If NC State continues to show the dominant performance it has shown in recent weeks, this game will be easy for the Pack.
The big question moving forward is the pitching staff for NC State. Although the starters have been brilliant for a couple of weeks, there is little help behind them. In this midweek tilt, fans might see a mix of pitchers as head coach Elliott Avent tries to keep the main men fresh for the weekend.
This matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at Doak Field in Raleigh. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Check out @TechSports on Twitter for live updates during the game.