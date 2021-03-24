The NC State women’s tennis team extended its win streak to five matches when it beat UNC-Charlotte 5-0, Wednesday, March 24. It was a dominant victory for NC State over a team that has beaten a pair of ACC teams and has fared well in its own conference. After the first few games, this match looked to be NC State’s to lose as it dominated from early on in the match.
UNC-Charlotte looked especially overmatched in doubles play. Across all three sets, the 49ers were only able to take four games from the Wolfpack. The first set to finish was a dominant 6-0 victory for the Pack by No. 7 senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami. The Pack ended doubles play with another pair of dominant 6-2 victories to give it the doubles point.
No. 11 @PackWTennis shuts out UNC-Charlotte 5-0, pushing their win streak to five.Shot for @NCSUTechnician @TechSports pic.twitter.com/M5LYY69cvK— David Tracey (@davidtracey_) March 25, 2021
Singles play was slightly more competitive from UNC-Charlotte, but the 49ers still couldn’t take a single set from the Wolfpack. The first match to wrap up was No. 5 fifth-year Anna Rogers, who won handily 6-3, 6-1. This quickly put the Wolfpack just two points from victory.
Those two wins would come from freshman Abigail Rencheli and freshman Amelia Rajecki. Both won their matches in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3, respectively. No. 27 junior Alana Smith went on to finish her match to put the Wolfpack up 5-0.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a weekend road trip to take on No. 29 Miami, which will be played on March 28. This sets the Wolfpack up for its biggest weekend of the year when it takes on No. 8 Duke on April 1 and No. 1 UNC on April 3. This stretch of big games should play heavily into NC State’s final ACC standings.