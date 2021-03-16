The NC State women’s golf team finished 14th out of 18 teams in the Briar’s Creek Invitational in John Islands, South Carolina at the Golf Club at Briar’s Creek. Competing March 15-16, the Wolfpack finished with a score of 49-over par.
After shooting 34-over par and 14-over par in the first two rounds, NC State collectively played significantly better in the last round, putting together a season-best round of just 1-over par to end the tournament on a high note.
Leading the way for the Wolfpack once again was senior Monika Vicario who tied for 20th at 7-over par. Despite opening with a 82, Vicario bounced back with scores of 73 and 68 to end the tournament. The final round score of 68 was a season low.
Junior Lea Klimentova finished tied for 53rd at 14-over par with scores of 84, 75, and 71. Similarly to Vicairo, her final round was her best score of the season.
Freshman Isabel Amezuca finished tied for 64th at 16-over par. Her best round of the week was the final round as well, as she shot a 3-over par round of 75.
Sophomores Inja Fric and Natalie Armbruester finished 68th and tied for 69th, respectively. Fric’s best round was a final round 75 while Armbruester put together back-to-back rounds of 77 in round two and three for her best.
Taking home the team title was College of Charleston at 9-over par while Viktoria Hund of the Cougars won the individual tournament at 5-under par.
NC State will be back in action when it hosts the Big Four Match Play event Saturday, March 20 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on Centennial Campus.