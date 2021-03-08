Over the past two weeks, the NC State softball team has played numerous exciting matchups against both Gardner-Webb University and Georgia Tech. Highlights from both weekends of action include three straight shutouts against the Bulldogs and two walk-off home runs from redshirt junior outfielder Sam Russ against the Yellow Jackets. Here are some takeaways from the last two weeks of play for the Wolfpack:
Problems with giving up runs early
One thing to note from the Pack’s (11-3, 7-3 ACC) recent series against Georgia Tech is its problems with giving up runs early in games. While NC State won the series against the Yellow Jackets, it had to overcome deficits from the first two innings of play in three out of four matchups.
It wasn't until Sunday that the Pack was able to make it out of the first two innings unscathed, giving up three runs in the first inning during Friday’s matchup, four runs in the first inning during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader and five runs in the first two innings during game two.
While the Wolfpack clearly has not struggled offensively throughout the season, these early deficits have made it much harder for it to come back from later in games, contributing partly to Sunday’s 12-10 loss to the Yellow Jackets. NC State has proven it is dominant when scoring first, with a 42-3 record under head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift, but it still struggles to recover when scored against first.
ACC success
With three ACC series under its belt and seven ACC wins to start the season, it is clear to see that the Wolfpack is a force to be reckoned with in this conference. As of the end of Friday’s matchup against the Yellow Jackets, NC State had picked up its fifth straight conference win, one of only two ACC teams to do so, giving it the second-longest win streak in the ACC. This win streak was extended to six ACC games before it was snapped in the loss to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. The last time the Pack lost an ACC series dates back to April 28, 2019 against Virginia.
Fifth-straight @ACCsoftball series win. Most consecutive conference series wins in the ACC ‼️🔗https://t.co/RfZxGilJK5 pic.twitter.com/ejIZqMHDnz— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 7, 2021
Home run mindset has been successful so far
One thing Patrick-Swift has instilled in her team is a home run mindset, and it is clear to see it has been working, especially over the last two weekends. In the Saturday doubleheader against Gardner-Webb, the Pack scored 11 of its 13 runs on six home runs, including two from redshirt senior outfielder Angie Rizzie. Not much offensively was different in the Saturday doubleheader against Georgia Tech either as NC State hit four home runs between both games, including two from redshirt junior infielder Randi Farricker in the first multi-home run game for a Wolfpack starter this season.
Throughout the season, NC State has now played nine games where it has hit two or more out of the park, and three players on the roster will enter next weekend with five to their name, including Rizzi, Farricker and Russ.
Impact of Sam Russ
When discussing impactful players this season, one has to remember Russ, who is currently tied to lead the team in home runs with five, third on the team with a .714 slugging percentage and third on the team with 12 RBIs. She also still continues to lead the team in total bases.
Perhaps most importantly is her walk-off stat, as she is responsible for all three walk-off wins the Pack has secured this season, including a walk-off three-run home run in Sunday’s matchup against Georgia Tech. The redshirt junior is making her presence known and becoming a truly vital part of this NC State lineup.
We have three seventh-inning walk-off wins this season. All three have been on Sam Russ home runs. pic.twitter.com/aXgQuAtknF— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 7, 2021
Looking ahead, the Wolfpack will continue its season with matchups against a tough string of ACC opponents, including Virginia Tech, Virginia and Notre Dame.