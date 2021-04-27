For the three Pack Pros in the major leagues, this week wasn’t as monumental as the past couple have been. Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón has only pitched one game since his near-perfect no-hitter performance, and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner’s batting performance didn’t match what he has shown in previous weeks.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Since his no-hitter performance on April 14, Rodón has only pitched one game, against the Indians April 20. He claimed the win that day, bringing his record to 3-0, but definitely did not perform the same as he did in his no-hitter.
Rodón threw 110 pitches in 5.0 innings, with 70 of those pitches being strikes. His ERA for the day was 0.47, even as Rodóngave up three hits and two runs. Additionally, he allowed one home run, which was his first this season. Despite facing four less batters than in his no-hitter game, Rodón let those batters achieve more than he did in both games he’s pitched prior to this combined.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner has been busy in the last week, playing in five games with 18 at-bats in total. After his multi-home run game, Turner has not had another home run and has only had four hits. Turner’s batting average for the past week is .222 and his OPS is down to .485. This brings his season batting average to .274, which is 56th in the league. He isn’t showing the same hot performance that he’s shown previously, but he is still performing well.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Knizner has had more playing time this past week, playing all nine innings of the Cardinals’ last two games as well as eight and four innings in the games before those. He hadn’t been in play for a whole game in a while, making way for veteran catcher Yadier Molina to take charge. However, Molina is currently out with a foot injury, which will give Knizner more opportunities to play.