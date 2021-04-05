After finishing last weekend 1-1 against No. 13 Duke and No. 1 UNC, No. 12 NC State women’s tennis sits tied for third in the ACC with only one weekend left in the regular season.
In its two remaining matches, NC State will take on Virginia Tech and No. 8 Virginia. While the standing implications on the upcoming weekend of play are minimal, there will still be plenty to fight for on a team that has high postseason hopes.
With a win against Virginia or Virginia Tech, NC State would lock itself into third or fourth place in the ACC regular season standings. The top four seeds receive a bye to the third round of ACC Championships, so securing a place in the top four seeds is crucial.
As Virginia is currently tied with NC State for third in the ACC, the team’s matchup will most likely determine the side of the bracket NC State is forced to face. A win would leave the Wolfpack with the three seed and allow them to avoid the top seed, UNC, until a potential finals matchup.
Vs. Virginia Tech - April 9
This season has been a rough one for the Hokies. It remains the only ACC team without a conference win this season, going 0-11 so far. Virginia Tech has managed to win five matches this year; however, not a single win has come against another Power Five school. There’s nothing in either NC State’s or Virginia Tech’s season that leads someone to believe the Wolfpack shouldn’t pick up an easy win over the Hokies.
Vs. Virginia - April 11
Virginia has had a much more successful season than its in-state rival; the Cavaliers have gone 8-3 in ACC play. Additionally, the team has three ranked singles players and three ranked doubles pairs. Virginia is one of the top teams in the ACC and will come ready to play in what should be a great conclusion to NC State’s regular season.
Following this weekend's action, the Wolfpack will only have postseason play remaining. It will start with ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia, from April 15-19. Following that tournament, NCAA-wide tournaments will be the only remaining events. NC State should be featured in all three tournaments, playing as a team and sending individuals to the singles and doubles tournaments, just as it did in 2019.