This was another exciting week for the three Pack Pros currently playing in the major leagues. Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón, had the game of his career with a no-hitter over the Cleveland Indians while Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner continued his hot start to the season at the plate.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
In his 100th career game and first appearance since being scratched on April 12 due to stomach issues, Rodón pitched a gem, playing with perfection and ultimately coming out with the 8-0 no-hitter over the Indians. This was only the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history, and he was only the second to do so without giving up a walk.
The perfect bid ended with one out in the ninth inning when Rodón hit Indians catcher Roberto Pérez on the foot, but a strikeout and a groundout sealed the deal for what will go down as one of the most important games in his career.
Rodón only threw 114 pitches, with 75 of them accounting for strikes, and actually raised his velocity throughout the game. His first pitch was marked down at 92.4 MPH but by the last pitch in the ninth, he was up over 5 MPH faster at a speed of 97.5 MPH.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner continued his hot streak to start the season with excellent performances against both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the past seven games, he has gone 9 for 27 with a .333 batting average, .379 on base percentage and .630 slugging percentage.
Turner struggled in the second game against the Diamondbacks, going 0 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk. He made up for it with a 3 for 5 performance the next day and a multi-home-run game to close out the series.
With four home runs already to begin the year, Turner has the most at his position and is on pace for 37 this season. He also leads all shortstops in the majors in slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging and Fangraphs’ calculation of wins above replacement.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Despite receiving a few chances to perform in the first few games of the season, Knizner has stepped into a backup role to the White Sox’s primary backstop, Yadier Molina. With Knizner just appearing in one inning since April 13, it’s safe to say that unless something drastic changes, we’ll be seeing much more of Molina over Knizner this season.