The No. 9 NC State men’s tennis team will continue its conference play as it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday, Mar. 7th.
This will be the Wolfpack’s (10-4, 0-1 ACC) second ACC match of the season, as it lost its first to No. 2 North Carolina.
The Hokies (5-5, 0-2 ACC) are riding a two game losing streak, dropping matches to Duke and North Carolina.
While both teams are looking for their first ACC win of the season, the Wolfpack will enter with the upperhand, as NC State sits with the better record and has won the last three consecutive meetings between the two teams in the past three years.
While the Hokies currently sit on a losing streak, they show promise for the season. Virginia Tech’s Mitch Harper was able to pick up a ranked win against North Carolina, defeating No. 42 Benjamin Sigouin in an upset, to give the Hokies their only point of the day.
Wolfpack doubles pair junior Robert Turzak and senior Alexis Galarneau will be coming in hot after beating Mac Kiger and Simon Soendergaard of North Carolina, the No. 4 ranked doubles team in the country. Turzak also stands as the Wolfpack’s highest ranked in singles play, sitting in at No. 20.
With a tough schedule of seven ranked teams already under its belt, including a recent win against No. 4 Texas, the Wolfpack is well prepared to take on Virginia Tech and potentially tie up its ACC record.
The match will start Saturday at noon at Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.